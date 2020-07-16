Guna Dalit couple beating case: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi take a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at former party leader and Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia over the thrashing of a Dalit family by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Guna district.
"Our fight is against this ideology and injustice," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching the video of the Dalit family being thrashed by the police.
Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Attack on poor, Dalit, farmers and democracy. This is BJP's trick, face and character. We will fight against this injustice fiercely."
Scindia represented Guna in the Lok Sabha. By slamming the BJP government, the brother-sister duo targeted the former party leader, who was considered close to them.
Scindia had ditched the Congress in March this year ahead of the Holi festival, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.
The Guna incident is two days old, when a Dalit couple in the district drank pesticides in front of police when a team from the local administration bulldozed their crops in a bid to remove encroachments on government land. The couple was also thrashed by the police in front of their children. Following the incident, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.
