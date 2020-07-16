Guna Dalit couple beating case: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi take a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia represented Guna in the Lok Sabha. By slamming the BJP government, the brother-sister duo targeted the former party leader, who was considered close to them.

Scindia had ditched the Congress in March this year ahead of the Holi festival, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Guna incident is two days old, when a Dalit couple in the district drank pesticides in front of police when a team from the local administration bulldozed their crops in a bid to remove encroachments on government land. The couple was also thrashed by the police in front of their children. Following the incident, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state has removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.