Group clash at Central jail: Dispute over bucket of water leaves two inmates injured

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A clash between two groups of prisoners at Bhopal central jail left two inmates severely injured on Saturday.

Three prisoners physically assaulted two other inmates over the filling water in a bucket for bathing, jail administrative officials said on Monday. An FIR has been lodged against the three inmates on Monday.

Bhopal Central Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre told Free Press that the incident took place on Saturday morning when the prisoners were heading for a bath.

Dispute over filling of water buckets first led to the clash between the two groups. Three prisoners identified as Azhar, Salman Bheda and Rahul landed into an argument with two other prisoners named Iqbal and Waseem.

The trio attacked Iqbal and Waseem with a sharp-edged object, leaving them severely injured. The duo sustained injuries on the throat and back. The administrative officials of the jail intervened and brought the situation under control.

Later, Iqbal and Waseem registered a case with Gandhi Nagar police against the three inmates who assaulted them. Police station in-charge Arun Sharma said that strict action will be taken against the three accused.