Greetings Pour In: CM, Shivraj, Uma, VD Congratulates New Ministers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharti congratulated the newly inducted ministers of BJP government. Apart from this, BJP State President VD Sharma and some other leaders have also congratulated the new cabinet members.

Congratulating the ministers, ex Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it’s a matter of happiness that on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a new government is taking the shape. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state government will be able to take the state to new heights.

He stated that the cabinet is totally balanced as on one hand there are experienced leaders and on the other hand, there are ministers who are young. The regional balance was kept in mind while forming the cabinet.

He is confident that the new government will fulfill the Sankalp Patra promises. Uma Bharti praised the party organization for maintaining the regional and caste balance in the formation of the new cabinet. She congratulated CM Mohan Yadav for getting such capable ministers. She also congratulated the new ministers of the state.

Amalgamation of experienced and new faces in cabinet shows the far sightedness of the party leadership. Under the guidance of PM Modi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will work to make Self Reliant Madhya Pradesh. The newly inducted ministers will script the new chapter of public service in the state. VD Sharma, BJP state president

Traffic congestion around Raj Bhavan during oath ceremony | FP Photo

The oath ceremony held at Raj Bhavan led to traffic congestion on roads in the city on Monday afternoon. Traffic on roads leading to Raj Bhavan was diverted for oath ceremony. Traffic police had to struggle to streamline traffic specially from Police Control Room to Raj Bhavan.

Traffic was blocked at tri-section on Roshanpura Square to Raj Bhavan. Similarly, there was chock-a-block at trisection at Old State Aquarium. Security forces were deployed at these trisections with barricading roads. Roads were barricaded at 2 pm leading to traffic congestion.

Commuters had to pass through Roshanpura to move to Kamla Park instead of Raj Bhavan. Traffic was diverted to Khatlapura. On these roads, traffic pressure increased as most vehicles passed through Roshanpura to reach Jahangirabad Road and KN Pradhan Chowraha to reach Jahangirabad through Khatlapura (Lower Lake).

Traffic congestion was more on Roshanpura to Kamla Park, Raj Bhavan to CM House and Polytechnic Square, Police Control to Raj Bhavan and Roshanpura Square to Raj Bhavan and Malviya Nagar to Raj Bhavan.