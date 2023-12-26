MP Cabinet: PhD, BSc, LLB, MA And MBA, CM Top Academic Achiever | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is the only person to hold a doctorate degree making him most academically qualified in the Cabinet. Besides, he also holds degrees in BSc, LLB, MA and MBA. His cabinet ministers have educational qualification ranging between class 8 and post graduation.

Ten ministers in Yadav’s cabinet with post graduation degree include Krishna Gaur, Lakhan Patel, Kunwar Vijay Shah, Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Radha Singh, Sampatiya Uikey, Tulsiram Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput and Dharmendra Lodhi.

The minister who have only did their graduation are Udaipratap Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Shukla, Rakesh Singh, Vishvas Sarang, Nagar Singh Chouhan and Gotam Tetwal. As many as six ministers of Yadav government are class 12 pass- Karan Singh Verma, Dilip Jaiswal, Chetanya Kasyap, Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Narayan Singh Kushwah, Narayan Pawar etc.

Dileep Ahirwar is class 10 pass out, while Aidal Singh Kansana has declared his educational qualification as class 8 pass

@ Rs 296 cr Chetanya Kashyap richest minister

Gotam Tetwal owns assets worth Rs 89 lakh

MLA Chetanya Kasyap is the richest minister with asset worth Rs 296 crores, while Gotam Tetwal has merely assets worth Rs 89 Lakh.

Uday Pratap Singh Rs 22 cr

Vishvas Sarang Rs 18 cr

Kunwar Vijay Shah Rs 17 cr

Kailash Vijayvargiya Rs 14 cr

Tulisram Silawat Rs 14 cr

Prahlad Singh Patel Rs 8 cr

Dilip Jaiswal Rs 7 cr

Inder Singh Parmar Rs 7 cr

Pratima Bagri Rs 6 cr

Rakesh Singh Rs 4 cr

Pradhyuman Singh Tomar Rs 3 cr

Karan Singh Verma Rs 3 cr

Aidal Singh Kansana Rs 2 cr

Narayan Singh Kushwah Rs 1 cr

Rakesh Shukla Rs 1 crore

The assets and education report of aforesaid people is based on the report compiled by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).