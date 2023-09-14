Govt ‘Orders’ LPG Cylinder @Rs 450 To PMUY Consumers & Ladli Behnas | File/ Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has issued order to provide cooking gas cylinder for Rs 450 to LPG connection holders under Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMAY).

Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries too would be able to avail the benefit under non-PMAY category if LPG connection was in their name. The LPG cylinder at Rs 450 would be provided to aforesaid beneficiaries from September 1.

The order issued by food, civil supplies and consumer protection department said the grant to eligible beneficiaries would be provided on monthly refill of one LPG cylinder. The beneficiaries would purchase refill on fixed retail price from the oil company.

The remaining amount after subtracting grants provided by the Union government retail rate (Rs 450) fixed by state government would be transferred into the aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The state grant would change in accordance with the change in retail sale rate of domestic LPG refill cylinder.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries, owning a gas connection would be registered on the yojana portal. Such women could be a PMUY beneficiary.

The work of registration would be done in the centres of Mukyamantri Ladli Behna scheme. It is mandatory for a beneficiary to provide gas connection consumer number, LPG connection ID and registration ID of Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana for registration.

As far as connection holders of Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana is concerned then the oil company concerned would provide month-wise refill data of PMAY gas connection holders to the department. To provide refill on Rs 450, the department would clear the grant.

The oil company would pay the grant amount into the aadhaar-linked bank accounts of consumers and provide month-wise information of same to the department.

Under non PMUY category, the ID of registered Ladli Behna would be made available to the oil company. The Oil Company would match the data of gas connection holder under non-PMUY with the data of registered Behna under CM Ladli Behna Yojana.

A separate online application would be developed for registration and disposal of complaints and problems in connection with difficulties in grant of payment.