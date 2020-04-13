Governor Lalji Tandon throws lunch for corona warrior representatives on his 85th birthday

Governor Lalji Tandon did not celebrate his birthday in view of the coronavirus crisis but invited a dozen people from his staff for lunch. All these people came as representatives of corona warriors’ community.

Tandon invited a dozen people from his staff that included a doctor, nurse, security guard, sanitation worker and others for the lunch on Sunday. People he called for lunch were selected on the basis that their community members were among those frontline workers fighting the corona pandemic.

Norms of social distancing were followed at lunch that was organized at the Raj Bhawan. Moreover, governor house also made food packets and distributed them among frontline workers fighting coronavirus. These packers were sent to smart city office- the control room of corona warriors.

On the request of the Raj Bhavan staff members, Tandon also planted a medicinal plant Harsingar in the Jawahar Khand campus.