Government railway police rescue girl from Odisha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl from Bhubaneswar was rescued by Gwalior police who had come to meet her boy friend, said police on Tuesday. Social media account helped the police to track the girl.

The girl and a Gwalior-based boy became friends on social media. To meet the boy, the girl had left the house. She left her mobile phone at her home, took some money and ran away from her house.

Government railway police (GRP) station incharge Amla Patil told Free Press that information was received that a girl had left her house on May 1 evening. The family member alleged that a boy, resident of Gwalior, had kidnapped the girl. They filed FIR at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar district under Section 363 of IPC.

After registering the case, the police were clueless about the boy’s address and his identity. When the police searched the mobile phone, they came across a boy’s picture standing with the scooter. The picture helped the police to track the girl and also the boy.

When the police tracked the vehicle number on portal, they found that the boy belonged to Gwalior. This made police believe that the girl too must have headed to Gwalior.

When the girl had left the house, it was a time for departure of Utkal express. The Odisha police informed Jabalpur GRP to look for her in train. When the train reached Katni junction, a team of 60 police personnel looked for her in train but they did not find her.

The members of the NGO - Prospect Legal - who look into cases of human trafficking, provided vital information to GRP to trace the girl.

The GRP police raided the house of the boy and found the girl in the house on May 2 evening. The police came to know that the girl had changed three trains to dodge police to reach Gwalior.

When the police detained the boy, the police came to know that the boy was also a minor and both are students of class 10. The GRP police have sent the girl to Childline. The family and Odisha police will take away the girl shortly.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:47 PM IST