Global branding: Madhya Pradesh Open Board to start schools of international standards in all district

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh School Education Open Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School Education Department and Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthanam on Tuesday to set up 52 schools with international standards in the state.

'These schools will focus on education with traditional cultural values. Sanskrit will be essential part of the syllabus. One such school will be set up in each district. The school premises will be used for vocational training after school timings,' said MP Open School Education Board director PR Tiwari.

Tiwari said that these schools will be developed with the state-of-the art facilities matching international standards. These residential schools will impart education to students from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to class XII. The infrastructure will be set up by the Open Board, he added.

ìGlobal branding of these schools will be done with the help of US-based agency - Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC). The marksheets and certificates of the students will be issued with help of NWAC that has recognition in 42 countries,î said Tiwari.

Film making

This scheme has been termed as Education for All School Scheme. The MoU document says that academic activities include making, screening and study of short films on contemporary history.

Teachers will be provided a memory and SIM card along with a tablet for learning and teaching. All classrooms will be smart and use of projectors and presentations will be used extensively in teaching.

'Students will be given vocational training - the modules of which will be prepared by Entrepreneurship Development Institute. The school buildings will be developed as green campuses where students will be taught about climate change and its effects also,' said Tiwari. Extra-curricular activities will be given equal importance, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:48 AM IST