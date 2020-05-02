General patients in Indore and Bhopal get telehealth service for health assistance

Apollo Tele Health’s Foundation launched a toll-free service ‘Sanjeevani Telehealth Seva’ to offer medical advice to people with non-corona health issues in Bhopal and in Indore.

This project is being executed with Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited under their CSR initiative. The toll-free number received over 200 calls within a few hours of its launch. More than 1,000 calls have been received till now, of which about 9% are non-clinical calls and termed generic. Maximum calls pertain to general practitioner with 60% of the cases, and balance specialty wise cases with maximum calls pertaining to specialties like general medicine, gynecology and dermatology.

Among the calls received, 59% were male callers and 41% accounted for female. Maximum calls falls under the age bracket of 20-30 years (about 26%), while 50+ years age bracket pertains to 24%. About 4 corona virus like symptoms cases have been identified and escalated.

The telehealth service will offer specialist consultations under nine specialties like general medicine, gynecology, dermatology, orthopaedics, endocrinology, ENT, paediatrics, ophthalmology and cardiology, said Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth.

The caller patients will first be attended by a general physician for clinical assessment who will then triage for the need of a specialist consultation, which will be conducted separately, if needed. Patients will receive the prescription on their mobile phone through SMS as well as email, said Dr. Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group.