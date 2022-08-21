Ganjbasoda: Pig population soars, gets on to people's nerves

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Pig population has increased in the district, posing problems for commuting. The rising numbers of pigs roaming in streets impede traffic flow, causing anger among commuters who said many met with accidents as pigs hit their vehicles while crossing roads. Moreover, the pigs have also posed threats to the lives of children, as numerous cases of pig attacks on children have been reported lately.

To add to the people's woes, pigs often enter houses, spoil grains, edibles, causing anger.

In view of the same, the residents of the district have been demanding stringent action, only to receive a vague response from authorities concerned. Additionally, the laxity of the municipality officials regarding the issue has failed to explain to people why appropriate action is lacking. Earlier, the municipality would swing into action by deploying sharp shooters, who would shoot them down.