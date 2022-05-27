e-Paper Get App

Ganj Basoda: Unscheduled power cuts upset residents

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in town have been facing unscheduled power cuts, these days. Many residents can be seen doing the rounds to the Power Distribution Company's office to lodge complaints, but to no avail.

Congress leaders have also submitted memorandums on many occasions, demanding proper power supply in the town, but their demands too remain unheard.

Locals said that they are facing many problems due to lack of electricity. The situation is such that they have to go to the city to charge their mobile phones.

Residents said that whenever they approach the call centre of Power Distribution Company, they are informed that power supply is stopped in their areas because of pre-monsoon maintenance. And, the call centre gives the same reply every day.

The situation of the electricity distribution company is such that on one hand the street lights are found during the day, while on the other hand the undeclared power supply cut is being done at night.

When contacted, power distribution company officials didn't not respond.

article-image
