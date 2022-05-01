Ganj Basoda: Traders encroach upon footpaths, officials mum

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The footpaths once used for walking and for parking vehicles have disappeared because of encroachers, sources said.

The situation has come to such a pass that there is barely any place for the shoppers to park their vehicles, so they stand their two-wheelers or four-wheelers on roads.

The condition of Nehru Chowk has worsened because many shopkeepers have given handcarts on rent to vendors who keep those handcarts on the road.

Once the road from Jai Stambh Chowk to Railway Station Marg was 200 feet wide but, now, it has been reduced to 80 feet.

There happens to be traffic gridlock on Tyonda road and Bareth road for almost 24 hours because of the shopkeepers who have encroached upon the footpath and major part of the road.

A large number of welding shops are being run from Tyonda road, but nothing has been done to deal with encroaches, official sources said.

In the same way, after the new grain market has been shifted to Bareth Road, many people have opened shops for selling farm implements and two-wheeler’s showrooms.

Consequently, the owners of these shops have encroached upon a 20-foot area of the road by keeping goods.

Residents of the area said that several road accidents occurred, but the district administration did not take any action.

NSS volunteers feed birds, give water

The volunteers of the National Service Scheme in Government Excellence launched a campaign to provide feed and water to birds under the guidance of the school principal MC Sharma.

The students have begun to provide water and feed for the birds in the areas where they live, so that the birds have no problem in this extreme heat.

The volunteers have also kept water pots and feed for birds in different places on the school premises.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:32 AM IST