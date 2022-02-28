Ganj Basoda: Rs 80L spent, playground remains incomplete

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): There is no playground at the Tehsil headquarters in Pathari, so the players of different games go from one place to another for practice.

Collector Umashanker Bhargava visited Pathari on Saturday and a few residents of the area complained to him about it.

Three years ago, a sum of Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned for establishing a playground in the area.

The playground could not be set up for several months, because of a shortage of government land.

Later, the revenue department provided three hectares for the proposed playground and the work started.

As a wrong place was chosen for the playground, there was a shortage of funds.

The playground was uneven and stony because it was near a hillock, so its cost increased, sources said.

A departmental inquiry began and a sub-engineer, a sub-divisional officer and an executive engineer of the Public Health Department were suspended for choosing a wrong place, sources said, adding that they are still under suspension.

The work of the playground is incomplete. According to reports, a stony and uneven land in the Kagpur area of Vidisha district has been turned into playground.

As there is no approach road from the main road to the playground, its fate is uncertain.

Everyone must get old age pension

Organisational secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Niranjan Kumar said that all employees, whether government or private institutions, whether temporary or permanent, should be given pension to secure their old age.

He made the statement at a meeting with the members of the State Government Employees' Association at the rest house on Sunday.

He said that his organisation does not belong to any party, so there is no reason that his demands would not be considered.

