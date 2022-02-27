Bhopal: 11 lakh earthen lamps to be lit on Mahashivratri in Ujjain to create world record, says Mohan Yadav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Ujjain will register its name in Guinness Book of World Records by lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Minister made the statement while talking to journalists here in Bhopal on Sunday.

Yadav said that nearly 21 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on the occasion across the city. “But, we are going to organize the record making event on the bank of Kshipra river by lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps,” he said, adding that a team of Guinness Book of World Records have reached the city.

The Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1, this year, across the world. On this day, devotees of Lord Shiva visit the temple and offer prayer.

In Ujjain, lakhs of people are expected to visit the Lord Mahakal Temple.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the highest numbers of earthen lamps i.e. 9.41 lakh were lit in Ayodhya.

“We want to raise a new record. And, the history will be written in Lord Mahakal’s city,” Yadav said.

He added that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also participate in the history programme. “Besides, more than 17,000 volunteers will be involved in lightening the lamps,” Yadav said.

“Even the members of other religions like Christians and Muslims are also participating in the programme. They had decided to light the lamps at various squares”, he added.

Through the Ujjain municipal corporation people are coming for the registration to participate in the programme. After the programme the ‘zero waste management drive’ will be conducted and the city will be made clean for the pilgrimage.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:49 PM IST