Gangs Of Bhopal Steal Valuables Worth 1.25 Crore

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gangs of thieves have been targeting moving trains that cross Bhopal and have been making away with cash and valuables belonging to passengers. The thieves board the trains, commit theft and get down as the trains slow down while reaching railway stations in the city.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bhopal, the members of the gangs stole valuables worth Rs 1.25 crore from passengers from January to October 15 this year. However, the GRP could recover stolen valuables only worth Rs 1.10 lakh till now.

According to GRP officials, the easy target for these thieves are passengers who stand on the doors of compartments to alight at railway stations. The thieves pull their valuables like trolley bags or cell phones by rope, striking with a stick on their hands, following which their valuables fall from their hands.

Outer areas of Nishatpura area on target

Sources at Bhopal GRP told Free Press out of the four railway stations in Bhopal, the gang of thieves are active these days on the outskirts of Nishatpura railway station. The incidents of theft have been rising exponentially there for the past three months. The other three stations in Bhopal are Rani Kamalapati railway station, Bhopal Junction railway station and Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station.

Theft spots identified: GRP According to GRP TI Zaheer Khan, GRP and RPF have identified the spots where the thefts are rampant. He said coaches would now be locked till railway station arrives to prevent thefts.