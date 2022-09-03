Ganeshotsav 2022: Firefighter Bappa idol installed in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A creative mind indeed inspires others. One of such creativity has come to fore in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh where an idol of Lord Ganesha as a firefighter was installed in a private hospital of the district.

The idol of Lord Ganesha was seen holding fire safety equipment in his hand. The initiative was taken following a recent fire incident which occurred at a hospital in the district last month. Eight people, including hospital staff, died and many others sustained injuries in the incident.

The idol of Lord Ganesha has been a centre of attraction in the district and people from various regions have been visiting to take a glimpse of the Firefighter Bappa.

The hospital management has also put up signboards of safety measures and information about the efforts to avoid the fire accidents around the statue.

Director of the private hospital, Dr Akhilesh Gumashta said, “Lord Ganesha is worshipped first and his message has an impact over everyone in the society. After witnessing the recent hospital fire incident in the district, we decided to convey a social message of fire safety through Lord Ganesha in this Ganeshotsav so that no such incident can occur again in the city.”

Apart from hospitals, there are various establishments where owners and staff did not pay attention toward fire safety. The administration should also be aware regarding the safety norms. There is not a single fire safety engineer nor deployment of electrical audit engineer in the district. The administration should also pay attention to this and ensure safety, Gumshta added.

“We all follow the message of Lord Ganesha, therefore, this year we decided to send a message through him to ensure safety in the city,” Gumshta said.

(with inputs from Shiv Choubey)

