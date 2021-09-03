Ganesh Utsav Guidelines: No processions, restricted length of pandals, only 10 devotees allowed to immerse idol in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Home Department on Friday issued new guidelines in view of Ganeshotsav.

As per new guidelines issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Dr Rajesh Rajoura, pandals of only 30 by 45 feet can be built, which should not be at a place where there is less space or the road is narrow. A maximum of 10 people will be able to participate in the immersion of Ganesh idols and tajis (chehallum). Apart from this, other restrictions including night curfew will also continue. Religious and social processions or mobile functions will not be taken out.

The administration had given some relaxation in relation to the Corona guidelines on July 14 and July 19. Night curfew was also relaxed.

These new restrictions in the guideline:

- There will be no crowd at the tableau venue. The organizers will be responsible if social distancing is not followed.

- The size of the pandal for Ganesh idols and Taziye (Chehallum) will be maximum 30 by 45 feet. Tableaux will not be made in such a place, where the roads or places are narrow, or social distancing is not followed.

- The immersion of idols will be done by the respective organizing committee. Only 10 people can participate in it. It is necessary to take permission from the district administration.

-Movable functions will not be taken out for religious or social events. No procession can be taken out for immersion.

- Immersion of idols and tazis can be done only at the place selected by the district administration. The crowd will be kept less on the spot.

- It will be necessary to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding playing loudspeakers.

- Devotees and organizers will wear face covers at the floats, pandals and the immersion site. Social distancing will have to be followed. Also, it will be necessary to use sanitizer.

