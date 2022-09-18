Fund misappropriate by Bishop; Intelligence Bureau makes inquiries 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the income tax department and Enforcement Directorate launched investigation into alleged misappropriation of church and school funds by Bishop PC Singh, Intelligence Bureau has pitched in. Intelligence Bureau officials have contacted his family and tried to find out the links between the anti-national elements reported by church officials in their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On September 8, the Economic Offences Wing had conducted a raid at the house of Bishop of Church of North India, Jabalpur Diocese, PC Singh and had found a huge amount of cash and other luxury items. The action was taken on a complaint.

There have been allegations that the bishop misappropriated funds worth Rs 1,000 crore. Director General (EOW) Ajay Sharma, told Free Press that cash and jewellery found during the search were handed over to the income tax department. On September 12, PC Singh was arrested from Nagpur while he was trying to leave the country.