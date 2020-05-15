FPJ Interview: MP government set to deal with rising number of corona cases, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The number of corona patients may go up because of easing rules in the lockdown 4.0 and influx of migrant labourers, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nevertheless, the state is ready to deal with any situation arising out of spread of the disease, he said at a press conference on Friday.

Chouhan said as the number of tests increased, more patients came to light.

Number of patients should come to light so that they may be cured, Chouhan said, adding that the state began to fight the pandemic after he took over as chief minister.

There were no arrangements for testing patients or treating those who were afflicted with the virus, Chouhan said.

He has begun to work for arresting the disease since the day he became chief minister.

Most of the patients have been found in Indore and in Bhopal and the government has pulled out all the stops to control the disease in these two cities, he said.

He said MP did better than other states in controlling the disease and in improving recovery rates.

The government will control the disease at all costs, he said, adding that, suggestions are being sought from people for the lockdown 4.0.

Many economic activities will be started in this phase and that the government is discussing about how to allow the small traders to restart their businesses, he said.

The government is sparing no effort to send the migrant labourers to their native places, he said, adding that, they were provided with trains and buses.

Chouhan said since labourers suffered, he urged them to remain where they were, because sending them to homes was the government’s responsibility and they should only inform the officials online.

Buses and food were being arranged for the migrant labourers, he said.

The state government will provide jobs and shelter to the labourers who have flocked to the state, Chouhan said.

According to Chouhan, plans are afoot to strengthen the rural economy through some departments like Panchayat and Rural Development, Cottage and Village Industries and Floriculture.

MSMEs will also be strengthened so that job opportunities can be created through small-scale industries, he said.

Chouhan reminded people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Chouhan said by making ‘Atma Nirbhar MP (self-reliant MP)’ he would lead the state to contribute to ‘Self-reliant India.’

Arresting the corona pandemic is a challenge which MP will turn into an opportunity by launching new schemes, he said.