FPJ-Ed: MCU Students stage protest, demand to reinstate Rewa campus incharge

Bhopal/Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University in Rewa campus, on Saturday, staged protest against removal of campus incharhe Deependra Baghel after students were accused of dancing to obscene songs on Republic Day.

A video went viral on social media wherein the students were seen dancing to the party tracks from Bollywood. Baghel joined the students for a while. Some social media users commented that the students and the incharge disrespected the National Flag and Republic Day.

University vice chancellor KG Suresh took cognisance and removed Baghel from his post. The students staged protests against the management. They claimed that the video was of a party held after Republic Day celebrations. They said they organised Republic Day celebrations in new campus for the first time and were happy for a successful celebration.

“It was our first event at the new campus. We were happy that it concluded without any issue. We wanted to celebrate and so we danced on Bollywood songs away from the stage and the event venue. We urged Baghel sir to join us but he did not agree. He, however, did shake his hands a bit after we insisted,” said a student.

“Neither had we intended to disrespect our country nor can we ever imagine to do so. It was a video from a separate venue in a separate time frame. We are protesting against fake news that is being circulated about a journalism varsity,” added another student.

Vice chancellor KG Suresh said, “I have watched the video and listened to both sides of the story. I've set up a probe committee to look into the matter. We'll take action as per the report of the committee.” The committee is being led by head of mass communication department Ashish Joshi.

The students, however, said there was no need to form a committee or start a probe as nothing serious happened. “Songs like Monica Oh My Darling are being played at the Beating the Retreat event of R-Day in Delhi and here when we play Bollywood songs away from the venue and event, we get blamed for disrespecting the nation.” Baghel, however, chose to reserve his comments on the matter.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:37 AM IST