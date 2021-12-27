FPJ-ED: Jiwaji University Gwalior results to be released on portal after tabulation

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The administration of Jiwaji University, Gwalior has decided to release the results of its students on the university portal, only after tabulation of marks is done.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof has instructed the agency engaged in preparing the results of the students.

“There were complaints from students that results were released but they had to wait for months for their marks. Therefore, we have now decided that results will be released only after tabulation of marks is done. Now, students will get mark sheets on time,” Prof. Tiwari said.

According to reports, the students had to run from pillar to post to get mark sheets. “The students, especially those whose results were withheld, were facing problems. Now, they will get to know as to why their results are withheld,” an administrative officer of the university said.

Sources said that the university administration was preparing to conduct the exams for the third semester of Post Graduation (PG) classes in the first or second week of January, 2022. This exam will be conducted in a week. Thereafter, exams for PG first semester will be conducted.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:50 PM IST