Fourth G20 Infrastructure Working Group Meeting Set To Advance Resilient And Sustainable Urban Infrastructure In MP's Khajuraho

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, is scheduled to take place in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, from September 21st to 22nd.

This meeting marks the culmination of the Infrastructure Working Group discussions under the India's G20 Presidency, gathering over 54 delegates from G20 member countries, guest countries, and international organizations invited by India.

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group plays a pivotal role in deliberating various aspects of infrastructure investments, with a focus on developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting high-quality urban infrastructure, Infratech, and innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources to invest in resilient, sustainable, and inclusive urban infrastructure.

The meeting's agenda will include the finalization of priorities for the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda, such as the World Bank report on Enablers of Inclusive-Cities, the compilation of Infrastructure Taxonomies, and the Infrastructure Tracker tool to monitor investments made in various infrastructure sectors by different countries.

Additionally, the two-day event will feature official meetings and cultural programs for the participating delegates.

Discussions to be held in collaboration with IFC

In conjunction with the IWG meetings, discussions will also be held in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to explore mechanisms for scaling up private sector investments in urban infrastructure.

Representatives from institutions including the World Bank, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as well as public and private sector stakeholders, will share their perspectives on addressing challenges and facilitating cities in mobilizing private and commercial finance for infrastructure development.

Delegates can explore the rich cultural heritage of Khajuraho

Aside from the formal proceedings, delegates will have the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of Khajuraho, including visits to the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site at the Western Group of Temples, the Adivart Museum, and the Raneh Falls.

The program will also include a "Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad" (Conversation over Dinner) to savour local cuisine, a yoga session, and a friendly cricket match on September 23rd, 2023, allowing delegates to engage in both productive discussions and cultural experiences.

