Former MLA Parul Shah Carries 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' Campaign To Europe’s Highest Peak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parul Sahu, a former MLA from Sagar and a mountaineer, carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign message, Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam, to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe. By reaching the summit, Sahu spread the message to protect the world from the harmful effects of climate change.

On August 8, union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had handed over Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam campaign poster to eight members of the team including Sahu.

The team set out with the message and successfully delivered on Mount Elbrus on August 17. Parul said that the team had planned to depart from Garabashi Base Camp situated at an altitude of 12,467 feet on August 14. However, due to the extreme cold, she suffered internal swelling in her knee and had to rest. After consulting a doctor, she was advised to take medication and rest for two days. With the help of the team’s physiotherapist, she resumed the expedition with mild pain after regaining fitness.

The ascent to Elbrus began on the night of August 16 led by former Lieutenant Colonel Romil. They reached the summit on August 17. After delivering the message on Europe’s highest peak, Sahu plans to carry the same message to Australia’s highest peak, Mount Kosciuszko, later this year.