Fluctuation recorded in temperature across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Fluctuation in temperature was recorded in temperature across Madhya Pradesh. Pachmarhi which had recorded rise of 6 degree Celsius, recorded sharp drop of 6.2 degree Celsius on Saturday. Umaria recorded drop of 2.9 degree Celsius and Satna recorded a drop of 2.8 degree Celsius. A drop of 2 degree Celsius was recorded at Sidhi, Rewa, Khajuraho and Damoh.

Similarly, Betul recorded 7.2 degree Celsius night temperature while Pachmarhi recorded 8.2 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 8 degree Celsius as night temperature. Raisen recorded 9 degree Celsius and 9.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Datia and Umaria recorded 9.4 degree Celsius.

The state capital observed drop of 1 degree Celsius in night temperature. It recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degree Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius which was normal. Due to it, there was a little but chill in weather.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius which slightly below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.4 degree Celsius which was 1.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Senior officer Meteorology department GD Mishra said, “Fluctuation in temperature is due to change in wind pattern otherwise, the state is set to witness an increase in temperature. Reduction in temperature is temporary phenomena. Local weather activities are also responsible for it.”