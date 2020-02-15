Bhopal: Carona Virus Scare keeps Chinese Ceramist Caroline Cheng off Bharat Bhavan show

BHOPAL: The corona-virus scare has kept away Chinese ceramist Caroline Cheng from taking part in the 38th foundation day celebrations of Bharat Bhawan.
Bharat Bhavan authorities said that Caroline would showcase his artifacts in the International Ceramic Exhibition being held as part of the celebrations.
Such an international ceramic exhibition is being held for the first time in the country.
As Cheng could not make it to India, residents in the city were deprived of a glimpse of works of this ceramist.
After accepting the invitation, the ceramist decided not to visit India due to the corona virus scare.
Deputy Director, Graphics and Ceramics Department of the Bhavan, Devilal Patidar, told Free Press, “We invited Caroline three months ago after getting approval from the authorities concerned of the Union Government. The artist was happy and agreed to take part in the exhibition.”
“But later, Caroline refused to come due to corona virus scare. Since we had prepared the publicity material, his name has been mentioned in the posters and banners,” Patidar added.
Caroline was not only to display ceramic works but also to give a live demonstration on Saturday.
Nearly 44 ceramists from across the country and aboard have showcased their works in the exhibition at the Modern Art Gallery of the Bhavan.
Of these, 16 ceramists Julia Klemm (France), Holly O’ Meehan and Vipoo Srivilasa (Australia), Yoshimi Futamura (Japan), Young Soo Kim (South Korea), Mitra Morigi (Italy), Hanibal Salvaro (Croatia) and Anatolii Borodkin (Latvia) are from abroad.
On Friday, ceramist Martin Macwilliam (Germany) gave a live demonstration while artist Shulamit Millar (Israel), Lise Jegat Zambelli (France), Antony Merino (USA), and Veena Singh (India) made their presentations.
