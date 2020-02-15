Bhopal: Carona Virus Scare keeps Chinese Ceramist Caroline Cheng off Bharat Bhavan show

BHOPAL: The corona-virus scare has kept away Chinese ceramist Caroline Cheng from taking part in the 38th foundation day celebrations of Bharat Bhawan.

Bharat Bhavan authorities said that Caroline would showcase his artifacts in the International Ceramic Exhibition being held as part of the celebrations.

Such an international ceramic exhibition is being held for the first time in the country.

As Cheng could not make it to India, residents in the city were deprived of a glimpse of works of this ceramist.

After accepting the invitation, the ceramist decided not to visit India due to the corona virus scare.