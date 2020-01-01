First in the country: MP schools all set to introduce STEAM in 2020

BHOPAL: After completion of orientation by STEAM experts from USA, Korea and other countries, school education department is all set to introduce the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) module in private and government schools in the New Year. MP is the first state to implement STEAM learning method in schools in India.

Teachers will get about a month’s time before end of academic session 2019-20 to hold interactive session with students. Revision of course and remedial classes will be held the STEAM way during that period.

The new academic session of 2020-21 will see introduction of colourfull puzzles in classes through which children will answer question related to daily life in a creative way.

“The amalgamation of mathematics and arts will make learning interesting. Objects available around will be used for demonstration and teaching,” said DS Kushwah, additional director, at school education department.

“STEAM is a successful education module that develops educational insights of students in a natural way and identify their inclination at early ages,” said principal secretary school education, Rashmi Arun.

Box

//Budget, syllabus & phases of implementation

School education department will also have to make moderate modifications in the syllabus and budget provisions for the year 2020-21 to implement the scheme.“In the beginning, this module will be introduced in some schools at district level across the state that will be extended later, depending on the results,” added school education principal secretary. Teachers from tehsil and blocks will attend these STEAM workshops at district level and get firsthand experience of the new concept. They will replicate it then in their schools.

Box

//Benefits

STEAM learning gains importance because the five disciplines are used in everyday activities. They promote problem solving, creative and analytical thinking by holding interesting activities. Many of the jobs that effect our economy include STEAM subjects. Students prepared through this learning module have more chances of employment than others.