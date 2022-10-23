Firecracker godown blast: 2 more die during treatment, death tally at 6 now

Morena(Madhya Pradesh): As many as two youths, who had sustained grievous injuries in the catastrophic blast that occurred in Banmore town of Morena district on Thursday morning, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment, said the police.

The police added that the son of the main accused is among the ones who died during treatment.

As per the statements of the police, the deceased have been identified as Shaheen Khan, the son of main accused in the blast, Jamil Khan and Vishal Valmiki, a customer who was present in the vicinity of the house where the cracker godown was illegally operating, to purchase something from the nearby grocery store.

The duo sustained grievous injuries in the blast and had been rushed to the Gwalior district hospital for treatment, where they died on Saturday morning, said the police.

The police personnel stated that they booked the manufacturer of firecrackers, Jamil Khan as well as the owner of the house, where the godown was operating illegally, under the Explosives Act.They added that the accused Jamil shall be produced in the court on Saturday, while the matter will further be probed by the police.