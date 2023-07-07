 FIR Against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore For Social Media Post On MP Pee-Gate
Rathore, known for her song 'UP me ka ba', has shared a post on the urination incident in Madhya Pradesh in which a man urinated on a tribal.

IANSUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore has been booked for her social media post in the pee-gate controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Rathore, known for her song 'UP me ka ba', has shared a post on the urination incident in Madhya Pradesh in which a man urinated on a tribal. In her social media post, Rathore shared a picture depicting a half-naked man, presumably accused Pravesh Shukla, urinating on the tribal, Dashmesh Rawat. The urinating man was seen wearing a white half-sleeved shirt, a black cap on his head and his khaki shorts were kept aside.

The FIR was lodged by BJP worker Suraj Khare at Habibganj police station in Bhopal alleging that Rathore has targetted RSS through her social media post. The FIR was lodged under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rathore also posted a message, saying, "A BJP leader has filed a case against me for criticising Sidhi's incident." Earlier in February this year, Rathore was served a notice over her song 'UP Me Ka Ba' which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.

