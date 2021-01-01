Expect cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over north-west Madhya Pradesh from January 3-5, says meteorological department

Bhopal/New Delhi: As the country ushers in New Year, the meteorological department has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm, for northern India from January 3 to 5.



The weather department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over north-west Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan. Apprising about the overall weather in Northern India, Navdeep Dahiya, founder of Live Weather of India, said, "There is insane cold wave in North India.”



"Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm or hailstorm will occur over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh from January 3 to 5, with maximum intensity on January 4," the department stated.



Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall will be due to the influence of interaction between western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayas and adjoining plain from January 3 onwards. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of north-west and central India during next 24 hours, but a rise by three to five degrees Celsius can be expected thereafter for subsequent two days.