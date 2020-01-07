Mumbai: Blow hot, blow cold weather in store

Mumbai: If Mumbaikars are dreaming of late onset winter in the new year, they must brace for disappointment. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that it is going to be hot and humid until Wednesday, after which temperatures will drop by two degrees Celsius.

But this too will not last, as temperatures are set to rise again. Weather experts attribute this seesaw weather to the western disturbance and anti-cyclone winds from central India, which will eventually cause a rise in temperatures.

The weather bureau has also predicted that the temperature will rise again over the weekend, as wind patterns have changed over the city. “From cool northerly winds over the past four days, the city is now experiencing warm southeasterly winds, which have increased the minimum and maximum temperatures on Sunday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD.

For the second consecutive day the maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz and Colaba observatories was 32 and 30.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Similarly, the minimum temperatures also witnessed a gradual rise on Monday as Colaba and Santacruz recorded 21 and 20.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Humidity levels were marginally higher than the previous day in both places, at 62 and 71 per cent respectively.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather agency Skymet, said, due to the change in wind trends, temperatures have increased. The effect of southeast winds started to show over Mumbai from Sunday, not only causing an increase in humidity but also temperatures.

“Earlier, Mumbai was affected by northern winds, causing people to feel cold. After two days, temperatures may once again fall, but this will not last for long, as again warm temperatures will prevail,” he said.

After four days of ‘poor’ air quality, the city recorded ‘moderate’ air pollution levels on Monday, with air quality index (AQI) at 173. It is expected to be 181 (moderate) on Tuesday.

There will be clear skies over the city, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 33 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.