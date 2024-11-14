 Exam Must For MP Board Students Keen On Maths In Class XI
Exam Must For MP Board Students Keen On Maths In Class XI

Students must pass a supplementary exam in ‘Special Mathematics’ after clearing the main 10th board exams

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Madhya Pradesh Board appearing for the 10th-class examination will now face an additional hurdle if they wish to pursue mathematics in higher secondary under the new education policy.

According to the latest directive from the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), students aspiring to take mathematics in 11th class must pass a supplementary exam in ‘Special Mathematics’ after clearing the main 10th board exams.

Earlier, ‘Special Mathematics’ was never a part of the MP Board’s existing syllabus. Until now, high school students studied only one level of mathematics. However, the board has now divided the subject into two levels starting from the 9th class: General Mathematics and Special Mathematics.

The students appearing for the 10th board this year had no opportunity to study ‘Special Mathematics’ previously, since it was only introduced in the current academic session for class 9 students.

The new system means that students who want to opt for mathematics in the 11th class will not only need to pass their regular 10th board exams but also clear this supplementary exam in Special Mathematics. The board has confirmed that this supplementary examination will be conducted after the 10th results are announced.

Students will need to apply separately for this exam. The MP Board Secretary KD Tripathi said that this decision aligns with the objectives of the new education policy, which aims to allow students to specialize early in their academic careers.

“By dividing mathematics into general and special levels from the 9th class, students can focus on subjects that align with their future aspirations,” he added.

Board exams from Feb 25

The board exams for the current academic year are set to begin on February 25, with around 9.43 lakh students appearing for the 10th class and 7 lakh for the 12th boards.

