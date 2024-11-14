Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch Rescues Telecom Engineer From Digital Arrest In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Police, Crime branch rescued a telecom engineer from a six-hour digital arrest in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The cyber criminals were demanding Rs 3.5 lakh for the victim, who resides under the jurisdiction of Bajaria police station in the city. On getting the information about the matter, the crime branch police swung into action and rescued the victim.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) of Bhopal Crime Branch, Shailendra Singh Chauhan told ANI, "On November 13, we received information that a man was being digitally arrested and money was being demanded from him. Acting on it, the crime branch immediately swift into action mode and reached the spot. The team inquired about the matter and resolved the issue."

Giving further details about the incident, the officer says that the victim is an engineer in a private telecom company and living here in Bhopal for around two and half years. On November 12, he received a call and was told that there was a new number, which was linked to his Aadhar card and a fraud was committed through that number.

Following which, an FIR was registered in this regard against the victim in Andheri, Mumbai. Action could be taken against him in this regard and he might be jailed and penalised. On hearing these things, the victim got scared, Addl DCP Chouhan said.

He further added, "Later, the victim received another call in which some police officers, some other agency officers, lawyers and others were seen in the video and interrogated the victim for about 6 hours by asking him to keep the door locked. The cyber criminal demanded Rs 3.5 lakh to settle the matter, otherwise he was threatened to come to Mumbai and face police action."

On November 13 morning, the victim again received a call. He was not in contact with his friends for two consecutive days, as a result of which his friends went to his house to enquire about him. Upon reaching there, they came to know about the matter and informed the police, the officer said.

"Acting on the information, the crime branch police immediately reached the spot and took further action. An FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to nab the accused," Additional DCP Chauhan added.

Meanwhile, victim Pramod Goswami told ANI, "I received a call at around 6:30 pm on November 12, I was threatened that they were calling from Mumbai Crime Police and my number was used illegally. I can be arrested for it and demand Rs 3.5 lakhs. They were continuously on the call and were not letting me talk to anyone and were threatening me. I was on the call for about 5-6 hours." The victim further said that he was not able to contact anyone and they even forced his wife to switch her mobile off.

Recently, on November 11, a businessman Vivek Oberoi, a resident of Arera Colony, Bhopal,was digitally arrested for about six hours at his home and the police had rescued him.