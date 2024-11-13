 Air Quality Dips To 348 Post Dev Uthani Gyaras In Bhopal
Bag Sewaniya, Misrod among most polluted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Dev Uthani Gyras festival, which was celebrated on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city dipped to 348 (very poor) on Wednesday. The pollution levels after Dev Uthani Gyaras were worse than Dipawali festivities this year when the AQI had soared to 330.

Bag Sewaniya, TT Nagar, Arera Colony, Govindpura Industrial area and Ashoka Garden industrial areas emerged as some of the most polluted localities, according to website of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

Despite collective efforts made by MPPCB, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhopal traffic police in ensuring arrangements to curb the air pollution, the AQI soared to worrisome levels.

A few weeks before Diwali, the three agencies had joined forces to cut down air pollution by ensuring that sprinklers were used to bring down the dust particles and taking action against smoke-spewing vehicles. However, on Wednesday, despite AQI deteriorating to concerning levels, neither sprinklers were noticed across the city nor stern action was taken against pollution-causing vehicles.

`Efforts on to improve AQI’

When contacted, deputy municipal commissioner Yogendra Patel said efforts were underway to improve AQI. He added that despite sprinkling water, it might take some time for dust to settle down and air quality to improve.

Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Learn From Politicians Who Never Give Up Fighting Polls, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav