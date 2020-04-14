Ex-Congress minister PC Sharma booked for garlanding statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar amid lockdown

BHOPAL: The MP Nagar police booked former minister PC Sharma, along with former corporator Yogendra Chouhan, for violation of the lockdown.

Sharma and his aides had garlanded the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar at the board office square on the latter’s birth anniversary.

They were booked after the images went viral in media where he was standing near the statue of Ambedkar.

Few activists demanded action against the officials of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) who had sent the crane to the area.

There was also a chance that other politicians too would have followed it and had gathered around in the lockdown.

SHO MP Nagar Manish Rai said a case has been registered for violation of the lockdown at the board office square by Sharma.

We are trying to prevent people from it, he said.