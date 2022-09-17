Every Kind of help provided to empower self help groups, says PM Modi

After releasing cheetahs, PM Modi addresses self help group rally at MP's Sheopur | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that every kind of help has been provided to empower Self Help Groups in the last 8 years. Today more than 8 crore women are connected with this campaign across the country. The target is to connect at least one woman from every rural home with the campaign.

He made the above remark while addressing the convention of Self Help Groups of women at Karahal of Sheopur on Saturday. Praising the women power, he said that in whichever sector, women representation increases, success in work is automatically fixed. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an exemplary example in this regard which has been led by women.

Government is continuously working to promote women entrepreneurs in the rural economy. Government is also working to create new possibilities in this regard.

A biggest difference between last century India and the new India of this century has come in the form of “Nari Shakti”. In new India, women power is being witnessed from Panchayat Bhawan till Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He also reckoned various schemes of the central government which are empowering women in various sectors. He said that life of women has been made easy by constructing more than 11 crore toilets, by providing more than 9 crore Ujjwala gas connections and giving tap water to crores of families in the country.

He said his government has opened the closed doors for girls. Now girls are taking admission in army schools, becoming police commandos and getting recruited in the army to serve the nation.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar etc were also present.

PM remembers his mother on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that normally on his birthday, he makes an effort to visit his mother and seek her blessing. Nonetheless, today (on Saturday) he could not visit his mother but lakhs of hardworking women from Madhya Pradesh blessed him.

He further said that if his mother had seen the programme, then she would be definitely satisfied. He was addressing the huge gathering of women of Self Help Groups in Karhal of Sheopur on Saturday. During the programme, he e-dedicated the skill development centre of Special Backward Tribal Group in Mandla, Shahdol and Tamia respectively.

Talking about efforts made by his government for women empowerment, he claimed that his government gives houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the name of women. Central government has made more than two crore women as owners of houses.

He said that in Sheopur, good wood carving is done and it has huge demand in the country. He urged women self help groups to get their products registered with the GEM portal.

Under One District One Product scheme, the Government is working to take the product of every district to a big market and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making special efforts in this regard.

In Madhya Pradesh, tap water has been provided to more than 40 lakh families and he gives credit for this to women. The management of more than three thousand Nal Jal Projects are being managed by women of Self Help Groups.

He said that in the recently held Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh, more than 17000 women got elected as representatives and this is an indicator of big change.