EOW Jabalpur files charge sheet against retired executive engineer, family 

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing (EOW), Jabalpur has submitted a charge sheet in the special Court, against a retired executive engineer (EE) and his family for having misappropriated property against their known income, the official said on Monday.

Property of more than Rs 6 crore was found in the search conducted on September 5, 2018.

Superintendent of police (SP), Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that acting on a complaint, the EOW officials conducted raids at the house and other establishments of the retired EE Kodu Tiwari on September 5, 2018.

ìIn the raids the police found cash amounting to over Rs 23 lakh, gold and silver jewellery worth more than Rs 88 lakh, immovable property worth over Rs 4 crore, vehicles worth Rs 20 lakh and other inventories worth over Rs 61 lakhî, the SP added.

A case was registered under section 120-B of the IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of corruption act, against the four of the family of Kodu Tiwari, his wife Girja Tiwari, son Rakesh Tiwari and his wife Priti Tiwari.

The SP further added that on June 17, 2020 the property was seized after taking the Courtís order. On Monday, the EOW submitted the charge sheet against the four into the case.