Jabalpur: Inter-School Girls' Karate Championship ends

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The 20th District Inter-School Girlsí Karate Championship organised under the joint aegis of the Education Department and Maharshi Vidya Mandir School ended recently.

In all, 300 girls from 29 schools participated in the competition under Mini (Under-14), Junior (Under-17) and Senior (Under-19) age categories. The competition was organised by Secretary of Abhinav Karate Welfare Association, Rajendra Dhawalpuri, Mansukh Chouhan and Chanda Shrivastava.

In Mini category, Ashi Agarwal, Parimita Revadiyaan, Vasundhara Vanshkaar, Jagrati Vishwakarma, Shruti Kachi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Narapuram Bhavya, Riddhima Thakur and Anaya Thakur bagged gold medal.

Karate players of Junior category who won gold medals are P Sanchita, Riya Patel, Tanushka Patel, Pallavi Patel, Medha Sinha, Saumya Kuchya, Alankrita Rajawat, Ashutoshi Soni and Vani Jasuja.

In the senior category, gold medal winners are Sheetal Lodhi, Srishti Dahiya, Ishani Mishra, Jigyasa Kachi, Riya Soundhiya, Sahiba Bano, Ayushi Lodhi, Kajol Kumari, Sakshi Patel and Prakriti Kshatri.

All the gold medal winners were presented medals by State Vice-President of BJP Yuva Morcha Shivam Tiwari and District Convener of BJP sports cell, Ashutosh Mishra.