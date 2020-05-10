Electricity for industries at Rs 4 per unit,right time to bring factories to state: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that extensive amendments and simplifications have been made in the labour laws and various types of facilities are being provided to the industries. Now we must not delay in inviting industries to the state as this is a golden opportunity. Discussions should be held with all industrial organisations, industrial houses etc. and efforts should be made to establish maximum industries here.

The CM was holding a discussion in Mantralaya on industrial land and policy scenario on Saturday. It was informed at the meeting that a scheme has been chalked out in the state under which setting up of a separate power company is being considered for providing electricity to industries. In this case, we will be able to provide electricity to the industries at Rs 4 per unit instead of Rs. 7.50 per unit.

He said that with land pooling policy, sufficient land is available. In major cities of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa, 2,902 hectares of developed land and 10,673 hectares of undeveloped land is available for industries. The value of the land has also been kept very low.

Chouhan said that the government is providing more facilities and assistance for food and garment industry in comparison to other states. Therefore, there is more possibility of establishing industry in both these areas. Industries related to rice, various types of pulses and oil etc. can be established in the food processing industry.

Chouhan said that with regard to the establishment of industries, we should also pay attention to our shortcomings and improve air connectivity.