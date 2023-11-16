Electioneering 2023: CM Addresses Maximum 165 Public Meetings

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The canvassing for Assembly election 2023 saw high decibel campaigning by political parties. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a record 165 public meetings in support of BJP candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 15 rallies including in Indore, Betul, Shajapur, Jhabua, Barwani.

He mounted a blistering attack on Congress and its leaders. National BJP president JP Nadda addressed 14 public rallies in state. Union home minister Amit Shah addressed 21 public rallies in the state. He spoke on national security and highlighted Modi government’s achievements including effective control of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addressed 12 public rallies followed by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (3 rallies), Bhupendra Yadav (7 rallies), state BJP president VD Sharma (55 rallies), Narendra Singh Tomar (38 rallies), Jyotiraditya Scindia (80 rallies), Prahalad Patel (40 rallies), Faggan Singh Kulaste (18 rallies) etc.

Congress candidates, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka addressed 10 rallies each. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed nine public meetings. The road show of Rahul Gandhi in old Bhopal kicked up political dust as thousands of people turned up in his support.

The public rallies of Priyanka Gandhi raised political heat as she highlighted government’s failures. Besides, BSP supremo Mayawati held public meetings in support of party candidates. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also addressed election rallies.

Campaigning ends at 6 pm

The election campaign across Madhya Pradesh came to an end at 6 pm on Wednesday. Leaders of different political parties remained on toes throughout the day as they made last ditch attempt to woo voters. Election Commission observers kept a close watch on political rallies.

