Elderly man found dead in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was found dead on the side of Bhopal-Indore highway on Tuesday. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, police said.

The man has been identified as Ravi Tyagi, a resident of Pipliya Dhakad under Khajuri police station in Bhopal.

Police sources said that Tyagi had been missing from home since June 3. A missing person complaint was lodged at Khajuri police station.

Police officials said that the body had been sent for autopsy and the family had been informed. It seems to be a case of suicide, the officials added.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the man had consumed some poisonous substance. However, a post mortem report is yet to be released,” a police official said.

