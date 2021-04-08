During the two days of lockdown, 27 shops and stores will give you your groceries in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a list of 27 shops and stores from where the residents may order grocery items during the two days of lockdown. The lockdown will remain in force from Friday evening till Monday morning. In the meanwhile, no shop or grocery store will be allowed to open. Only online orders will be taken and authorised dealers will be allowed to carry out doorstep delivery.

Also, the entire Kolar area will be sealed for the period. The civic body has urged residents to stay indoors and, if required, order their grocery items using the phone numbers provided.

The Kolar area, Mother Teresa School, Bawadia Kala, Salaiya and Sarwadharam—along with the adjoining areas—will remain containment zones and will be sealed.

Just a call away

