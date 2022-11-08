e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 'Drink alcohol, smell thinner, smoke weed but save water,' Rewa BJP MP Janardhan Mishra's bizarre remark on water conservation goes viral

WATCH: 'Drink alcohol, smell thinner, smoke weed but save water,' Rewa BJP MP Janardhan Mishra's bizarre remark on water conservation goes viral

He was speaking at a workshop organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on Sunday.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Janardhan Mishra | ANI
Follow us on

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of parliament (MP) from Rewa constituency Janardan Mishra has made a bizarre remark over the conservation of water in Rewa.

"Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka, consume liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat iodex but understand the importance of water," Janardan Mishra said during a water conservation workshop.

The workshop was organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the viral video, he further said, "If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills." This is not the first time that Mishra had hit the headlines. He remained in the headline through his unexpected strange statements and activities. Recently, a video went viral in which he was spotted cleaning a toilet with his bare hands.

Read Also
MP: Gadkari express dissatisfaction over Barela to Mandla road work; praises Chouhan for 'Jal,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: 85 pigs dead, 115 infected from African Swine Fever in Katni

MP: 85 pigs dead, 115 infected from African Swine Fever in Katni

WATCH: 'Drink alcohol, smell thinner, smoke weed but save water,' Rewa BJP MP Janardhan Mishra's...

WATCH: 'Drink alcohol, smell thinner, smoke weed but save water,' Rewa BJP MP Janardhan Mishra's...

Damoh: Seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association

Damoh: Seminar on poetry organised by Hindi Writers’ Association

Narmadapuram: 3 held for blackmailing bizman by posing as journalists

Narmadapuram: 3 held for blackmailing bizman by posing as journalists

Morena: Woman dies at home, kin allege murder

Morena: Woman dies at home, kin allege murder