MP: Gadkari express dissatisfaction over Barela to Mandla road work; praises Chouhan for 'Jal, Jungle, Jaanwar' model

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkar is unsatisfied with the work of two lane paved shoulder roads from Barela to Mandla district. The roads have an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore and measure 63 kms. He discussed the issue with concerned officers before going to Mandla and directed them to stop the remaining work and first repair the portion of the road that is already constructed.

He also instructed officers to issue a new tender and construct a better road.

Gadkari was in the state to lay the foundation stone for five road projects (329 km) of Rs 1261 crore in Mandla, on Monday noon. He assured Madhya Pradesh to guide it in getting electric, air conditioned buses which will cost people 25 percent less than the current fares.

Announcing the approval of Anjana flyover in Mandla, he shed light on the use of rice straw to produce bio bitumen. Highlighting the importance of ethanol in running vehicles, he also said that recently the petroleum minister had informed the union cabinet about how using ethanol in transportation can save Rs 40000 crore of the country.

Highlighting the importance of good roads for development, he referred to a quote of USA President John F. Kennedy, which says, “American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good.” Praising the continuous development of the state in agriculture, tourism, health and other sectors, he said that 52 -54 percent of the country’s GDP comes from the service sector, 22-24 percent from manufacturing, while 12-14 percent from Agriculture. However, he expressed regret over the fact that the rural, agriculture and forest regions were not developed at the pace which they were supposed to. He further thanked Chouhan for starting the ‘Jal, Jungle, Jaanwar’ model.

He suggested Bamboo farming on waste land of Madhya Pradesh, particularly on the tribal belt, which can later be used for producing ethanol. Emphasing the importance of clean energy, Gadkari said that earlier, people were apprehensive of E-vehicles. Now, this technology has reached villages and is an important source of earning for the poor.

On a lighter note, Gadkari added that his wife expressed the desire for ‘Narmada Parikrama’. He also gave consent for construction of 23 bridges in Madhya Pradesh under the ‘Setu Bharatam’ project of the government of India.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PWD Minister Gopal Bharagava and other dignitaries were present at the event.