MP: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch road projects worth Rs 5,000 crore

The union minister was received by CM Chouhan | Twitter/@OfficeOfNG

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Jabalpur on a special flight from Nagpur on Monday morning.

He was accorded a warm welcome by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other officials at Dumna airport.

The Union minister is in the state to launch various developmental projects, including 543 km of road worth Rs 5,315 crore, five National Highways in Mandla, stretching over 329 km costing Rs 1,261 crore, and eight National Highways (214 km long) in Jabalpur, to be built with an estimated budget of Rs 4,054 crore.

The developmental projects will also include four major bridges, seven under-pass, and one major intersection.

According to the information, Union minister Nitin Gadkari after attending the program in Mandla would return to Jabalpur and address a public meeting at the veterinary ground.