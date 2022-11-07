Indore: Four girls assault woman in middle of road, video goes viral

A screengrab of the viral video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of four girls, led by a rape victim, brutally assaulted a woman in the middle of road at LIG Square late on Friday night. The incident came to fore on Monday after its video went viral on social media.

MIG police has registered a case against three of the girls. The cops are trying to ascertain the identity of the fourth assaulter and said that her name would be incorporated later in the case.

MIG police station incharge Ajay Verma said that the incident took place on November 4. The girl assaulted by the girls had been identified as Priya Verma.

“In her complaint, Priya stated that she had gone to LIG Square alongwith her brother and a friend to have some snacks. The accused too were present on the spot,” said the police.

The victim alleged that the assaulters hurled abuses at her. Priya warned them against their verbal assault and a heated argument ensued between the two sides.

“Suddenly one of the girls slapped Priya. Soon the others too joined in. They dragged Priya from the shop to the middle of the road and assaulted her,” said the police.

The assault left the victim with bruises all over the body and severe injuries on her back, head and face.

Reason still unclear

"Victim has failed to provide any concrete reason for the assault. The victim alleged that the fight started after the accused used abusive language against her. The victim is a widow and works at a pesticides shop as a saleswoman. One of the accused is a rape victim and has lodged a complaint with Palasia police station. She has also filed a complaint against a boy with the MIG police station," said TI Verma.

No arrest had been made till the filing of this report. A manhunt is on to nab the accused.

Girls assaulted victim for eight minutes

In the viral video, a group of four girls is seen assaulting a girl. They hit her with stones and also a belt. The girls also kicked at victim's face and stomach. The accused assaulted the victim, reportedly, for six to eight minutes. After assaulting her, they fled from the spot threatening her of dire consequences. They also broke the victim’s phone. A huge crowd had gathered around them but no one intervened in the assault. The video is said to have been shot by one of the onlookers. Free Press, in no way, ascribes the veracity of the video.