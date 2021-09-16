Downpour rains chaos in new Bhopal

BHOPAL: Heavy rains lashed the state’s capital inundating many parts of new Bhopal inundated Thursday. Rainwater entered many houses even as people spend the day drain it out.

The residents in most parts of Bhopal woke up in the morning only to find their colonies submerged into the rainwater. The commuters had to snake their way out on roads which were submerged.

Civic body employees have hectic day as they have to reach many low-lying colonies to drain out rainwater.

Water logging continued for several hours in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Water logging continued for several hours on Thursday in Bhopal | FP

Advertisement

The rainwater entered houses in pocket alongside Kolar road, Lalita Nagar, Danish Nagar, Sarwadharam, Nayapura, Hoshangabad road, Misrod, Aishbagh and others.

The water logging continued for several hours until water receded in the afternoon.

Rainwater entered commercial complexes in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Rainwater entered houses in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Advertisement

Even the colonies alongside Hoshangabad road and around Misrod too witnessed water logging.

The residents living in low lying areas feared they that had to evacuate houses in rains like last year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:15 PM IST