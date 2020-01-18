Don't connect with unknown, cop tells girl students

A seminar on traffic rules, safety and various schemes related to girls was organised at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gandhwani during Road Safety Week on Thursday. Police station incharge Narendra Suryavanshi was keynote speaker.

Addressing students, he said, "Wear a helmet. Follow traffic rules. Do not drink and drive. Do not connect with unknown people on Facebook and WhatsApp. If someone misbehaves with you then please dial 100 and the police will help you in every possible way.

Don't be scared of the law. Share problems with your parents, they are your best help." At the end of the programme, teacher Anil Mishra thanked Suryavanshi.