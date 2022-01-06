Dogs' sterilisation: We are bound by law, says Bhopal municipal corporation

BHOPAL: Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh, said that in 2020, 4,200 sterilisation surgeries were performed on stray dogs by veterinary department. In current financial year 5,600 sterilisations have taken place. After sterilisation, we have to leave the dog from the place it was picked up, as per provision. There is no provision for dog shelter in municipal laws. Earlier, civic body could kill aggressive dogs but such steps are prohibited by court now. A new policy should be prepared wherein a mass sterilisation programme should be launched. Besides, provision should be made to feed stray dogs so that they don’t attack people.

Measures upgraded: Municipal commissioner VS Choudary Kolasani said that civic body has increased number of vehicles to catch dogs for sterilisation. He said BMC will not cancel the NGO’s tender because it may hinder the sterilisation programme.

Pert lovers responsible: Aam Aadmi Party district vice president Pradeep Khandelwal: We have submitted a memorandum to BMC commissioner. Pet lovers are responsible for dog menace in the city. Whenever BMC takes action against stray dogs, dog lovers creates problems in performing their duties.

ALSO READ Sterilisation is a sham, say Bhopal animal lovers on dog attacks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:24 PM IST