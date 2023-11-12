Diwali 2023: City Artistes Make Home Decor Artworks Using Waste

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artists in the city are making some creative artworks to decorate homes and gifting to one’s dear ones this Diwali. Some have made figures of wild animals from waste cloth, bamboo and grass whereas others have made mirror mosaics and art work on tea kettle and pickle jars.

State award winner bamboo craftsman Dharmendra Rohar has made pairs of deer from waste old clothes, grass and bamboo waste. The horn is made of iron wire, which has been painted black. Rohar said it took two artisans 28 days to make one pair. This work is suitable for gifting or decorating the house on Diwali, he said. He has also made a pair of peacocks, an eagle, a sparrow and a tortoise from bamboo waste.

Ankita Rastogi has prepared about a dozen types of home decorative items from the waste items of the house. These items will enhance the beauty of everything from the garden to your bedroom, she said. They have made clay and old tea pots, which will be used as wall hangings. Beautiful candle stands have been made from legs of cots, decorative items have been made from pickle jars and old candles as well as hanging items from ghee boxes.

Nashat Tasneem, faculty at IIFT, Bhopal, has made special mirror mosaics for Diwali this time. These art pieces based on Mandala art have been made from PpP and white cement. Nashat says that mirror mosaic is a trending item for home decor, which gives a wonderful look to the living room. She said that it takes about six hours to make a mirror mosaic.

Pragati Patel has created new decorative items working on the concept of Waste to Best to give the most special look to her home this Diwali. Pragati has created utility items including wall hangings. She has made birds from sun board, a hanging kettle with acrylic colour and glossy fixer. A stool has been made from a tin drum.

Pragati said she has made the items by using the waste items lying in the house with new colours, so that she can give a different colour to her house this Diwali.

