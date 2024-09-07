 'Disappointed By VD Sharma's Impotence,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Sparks Controversy, Calls BJP A Hitler
Despite being part of a triple-engine government, VD does not take any action, Digvijaya Singh added.

Updated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a controversy once again as he called BJP Madhya Pradesh chief VD Sharma "an impotent.".

"If VD Sharma considers me a supporter of terrorists, then I am disappointed by his impotence,"  said Digvijaya Sigh during a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday.

Despite being part of a triple-engine government, he does not take any action, Singh added.

Reaction on the Chhatarpur incident where Hazi Shahzad Ali—the main accused in stone pelting that happened outside police station in Chhatarpur—was arrested and his house was demolished, Singh claimed, “The administration has acted in a one-sided manner throughout this incident. 

Across the country, the BJP and its organisations have acted in a planned manner.”

'Just as Hitler targeted the Jews'

He further said, “Just as Hitler targeted the Jews, the RSS is targeting Muslims in the same way. The way the British divided Hindus and Muslims, the RSS and BJP are following the same path.”

Talking about the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, Digvijay Singh said, “I filed a petition in 2021 in the Indore High Court, asking the Madhya Pradesh government to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions. It has been three years, and the Madhya Pradesh government has not responded yet.” 

Singh also mentioned that he would approach the court regarding the Bhind case and personally fight the case.

